‘Heck of a good time’: Here’s how fans got revved up for Cookout Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Good times, grilling and, yes, maybe, an adult beverage or two. Those were just some of the things going on during Sunday’s Cookout Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

“We’re at Darlington Motor Speedway, got about 14 people and we’re having a heck of a good time,” Jeff Smith said.

Fans spent the afternoon at the track getting ready for the race. For many, that meant grilling and drinking.

“Wieners and beer,” Ralph Smith said. “That’s about it. Just having a good time.”

Some spent the day just checking out the crowd.

“We just enjoy people watching,” Suzzie Evans said. “Everybody’s going, ‘Woooo’ out the windows, it’s just fun.”

For the last 30 years, Evans’ family has rented out their front yard for parking and camping. Fans filled up the lots near the track. For some, their racing experience was about more than just the weekend.

“Hang out for like the whole week,” George Ferrer said. “You get together with some family, friends and fellowship. Talk about old times, watch some good racing. I guarantee you, the last 50 laps, most exciting part of the race.”

Ferrer camped out near the track with his Navy buddies and their families. Fans said they were excited to have the race back at full capacity.

“Every weekend is a party in Darlington, but when it comes to race weekend it gets more intense,” Jackson Blackmon said.