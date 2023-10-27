JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hemingway High School ‘s football game against Johnsonville has been canceled due to online threats made earlier this week pertaining to tonight’s varsity game, according to district officials.

Earlier Friday morning, district officials made a post on Facebook stating that the district was working in partnership with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the threats and at that point found nothing to substantiate the threats. District officials said the game would continue and security measures would be heightened.

Friday evening, the district made a post stating the game would be canceled.

