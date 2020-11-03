HGTC opens golf turf care and demonstration center in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Students at Horry-Georgetown Technical College will now be able to get hands-on experience in turf management.

The college celebrated a ribbon cutting for the Horry-Georgetown Technical College Turf Care and Demonstration Monday afternoon at its Conway Campus.

The demonstration center, near the intersection of Technology Boulevard and Victory Lane, simulates a real-world environment for its students.

“Our role here of the college is to be able to provide a trained workforce for the local golf courses and also for our landscapers in the community, sports turf managers, as well,” said Charles Granger, a professor and the department chair of the golf course management and engineering technologies programs. “So this is an overall community.”

