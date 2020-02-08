FLORENCE Co, SC (WBTW) – A home in Florence County was destroyed and a neighboring house was heavily damaged after a fire.
Officials with the West Florence Fire Department tell us the fire started at one home on South Parker Drive. Large flames then spread to the neighbor’s house.
Crews were called to the fire at 11:10 a.m. on Friday. The home was heavily involved with flames by then, according to fire officials.
Crews attacked the neighbor’s house first to save it because the first house was already going to be a total loss, according to Chief Howard Worrell with the West Florence Fire Department.
High winds helped drive the intensity of the fire, Chief Worrell said.
The house at 1110 S. Parker Drive is a total loss. The one next door at 1116 has heavy damage but it repairable.
No injuries were reported.
Crews with West Florence, Florence County, City of Florence, Howe Springs and Timmonsville participated in fighting the fire.
Crews previously responded to a house fire on Parker Drive in January.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- High winds drive fire to destroy one Florence Co. home, travel to another
- N. Myrtle Beach woman accused of killing newborns, dumping them in trash arraigned
- Recall issued for Infantino infant carriers due to fall risk
- State to seek death penalty for 4 defendants in Effingham Co. teen murders
- U.S. House passes PROact in effort to help labor unions