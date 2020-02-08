High winds drive fire to destroy one Florence Co. home, travel to another

FLORENCE Co, SC (WBTW) – A home in Florence County was destroyed and a neighboring house was heavily damaged after a fire.

Officials with the West Florence Fire Department tell us the fire started at one home on South Parker Drive. Large flames then spread to the neighbor’s house.

Crews were called to the fire at 11:10 a.m. on Friday. The home was heavily involved with flames by then, according to fire officials.

Crews attacked the neighbor’s house first to save it because the first house was already going to be a total loss, according to Chief Howard Worrell with the West Florence Fire Department.

High winds helped drive the intensity of the fire, Chief Worrell said.

The house at 1110 S. Parker Drive is a total loss. The one next door at 1116 has heavy damage but it repairable.

No injuries were reported.

Crews with West Florence, Florence County, City of Florence, Howe Springs and Timmonsville participated in fighting the fire.

Courtesy: Emily Hope Horn

Courtesy: Brandi Elaine Llewellyn

Courtesy: Emily Hope Horn

Courtesy: Emily Hope Horn

Crews previously responded to a house fire on Parker Drive in January.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: