Highway Patrol: Motorcyclist dead following Hartsville area wreck

HARTSVILLE AREA, SC (WBTW) – A motorcyclist is dead following a wreck on North Marquis Highway, according to Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday at the corner of East Carolina Avenue, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The driver of the 2000 Harley Davidson was heading south on North Marquis Highway before they attempted to turn left onto East Carolina Ave.

That’s when they collided with a Nissan Armada, which was heading the opposite direction on North Marquis Highway, Lance Cpl. Tidwell said.

Troopers said the crash ended up killing the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet.

The three passengers of the other vehicle were all taken to the Carolina Pines Medical Center to be treated for injuries.

