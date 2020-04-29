Highway patrol on scene of crash on I-95 in Florence County

Pee Dee
Courtesy: SCHP Trooper Brian Lee Twitter

FLORENCE, SC AREA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on Interstate 95 in Florence County.

Trooper Brian Lee says in a Twitter post the crash in on I-95 near mile marker 157.

SCHP’s website says there are injuries in the crash.

The left lane of I-95 is closed as of 12:39 p.m. Wednesday, SCDOT’s website says.

Screenshot of SCDOT’s 511 website taken at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Drivers are asked to be alert in the area.

