Highway patrol on scene of crash on I-95 in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC AREA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on Interstate 95 in Florence County.
Trooper Brian Lee says in a Twitter post the crash in on I-95 near mile marker 157.
SCHP’s website says there are injuries in the crash.
The left lane of I-95 is closed as of 12:39 p.m. Wednesday, SCDOT’s website says.
Drivers are asked to be alert in the area.
Count on News13 for updates.
