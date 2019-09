WALLACE AREA, SC (WBTW) – Highway Patrol is responding to a crash near Wallace that left at least one hurt.

SCHP got the call just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Trooper Tyler Tidwell of Highway Patrol tells News13 that’s when a Dodge Dart may have struck a porch, causing injuries.

It’s unclear how serious the injuries are, or how many people are hurt.

Count on News13 as we learn more about this crash