Historic Dillon school damaged in fire, being investigated as arson

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – A historic Dillon school was damaged in a fire overnight and is being investigated as arson.

The Dillon Fire Department responded around 11:30 p.m. Sunday to the 400 block of West Cleveland Street, according to Chief Keith Bailey. Multiple upstairs rooms and parts of the school’s downstairs area were damaged.

Since there appeared to be multiple starting points, the fire is being investigated as arson, Chief Bailey said. No injuries were reported.

Dillon County fire crews and Dillon police are also investigating, Chief Bailey also said. The building is reportedly owned by the Historical Group in Dillon.

