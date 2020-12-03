Holiday donation drive happening Thursday in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A holiday donation drive is planned Thursday to help children and families in homeless shelters during holiday season.

Community members are asked to bring new toys, socks and personal hygiene items to the drive. It’s scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. at the Florence City Center. Monetary donations are also accepted.

The event is being hosted by Alliance for Youth, Community Times Newspaper, Heart for Homeless, A New Creations and SC State 1890 Extension Pee Dee region with city council member Pat Gibson-Hye Moore.

Social distancing will be enforced and masks are required at this drive/walk through event.

