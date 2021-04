DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway Thursday after deputies found a body in Dillon County, according to Sheriff Douglas Pernell.

The body was found inside a motel room at the Relax Inn along Highway 301 in the Dillon area, Pernell said. Deputies responded at about 11:20 a.m.

SLED is assisting in the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.