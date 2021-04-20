House of Hope Pee Dee hopeful to open tiny homes this fall

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The House of Hope Tiny Homes Project is on track to open this fall.

Bryan Braddock, the organization’s executive direction, said the pandemic has caused delays and even increased the prices on building the tiny homes.

“It’s definitely increased our prices for building materials and construction costs to the point where we thought we were going to be around 20,000 a unit but we’re going to be around 30,000 a unit,” Braddock said

Although the organization has experienced a delay in the construction process, Wanda Vereen, director of the Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter, said she’s seen the need for tiny homes during her 16 years with House of Hope Pee Dee.



“It would mean the world to the community,” she said. “The homes are a great necessity but along with the homes coupled with these resources, the life skills and everything that we can bring together with being in a stable home will make contributing members to society once again.”

Braddock said there’s ways people can get involved with helping with the tiny home process, including calling Bryan Braddock at House of Hope Pee Dee (843) 667-9000. Sponsorship opportunities, including street names, sidewalks, garden areas and playgrounds, will all be available.

