City of Florence plans to bring hundreds of new home

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A new housing development of nearly 300 acres could be coming to west Florence by 2020.

The widening project, new fire stations, and a soccer complex are all new developments around Alligator Rd, and developer, representative Phillip Lowe and his brother, David, have planned to add a new community called “Alligator West”

“The north side will have 250 single family homes and on the south side of the road there’s really a 200 acre rural large lot development from one to 50 acres in size. It kinda has the feeling of country,” said Lowe.

City leaders approved the first reading earlier this month and said this will me a marketable area for families to live in.

“New housing means new people, new jobs, new commercial development, and all of that relates to growth in Florence,” said city manager Drew Griffin.

If approved, the Lowe brothers are expecting to start construction by 2020.

“They are submitting plans, utility plans for water and sewer, getting permission from DOT about points along alligator road, so I think it’s moving fast,” said Griffin.

With more people and projects coming to west Florence, many residents are wondering if traffic will be an issue for them.

“That’s the point of the alligator road improvements, so you have a major highway of roads being built associated with alligator road,” said Griffin.

The city is expected to have their final reading in July.