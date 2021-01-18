How local universities are handling the spring semester as COVID drags on

FLORENCE AREA, S.C. (WBTW) — Local universities are gearing up for another unusual semester amid the ongoing pandemic. Many students in the Pee Dee settled into their dorms Monday for the spring semester.

Monday was basically the last day of move-in for students at Francis Marion University (FMU) in Florence County, with spring semester classes starting Tuesday.

“I’m excited to be back and I’m glad we can actually go to class in person right now,” senior Alizabeth Shelley said as she checked in at the Heyward Community Center.

Residential students had to check in before going into their dorms– a process that involved having their temperatures taken, turning in a required negative COVID test and completing a symptom checker.

“Those test results- we have to have them within the last seven days of when they took the test,” student body president Ty Robinson said between checking in students. “It kind of ensures us they’re healthy and they’re good not only for themselves but for everyone they’ll be around when they move into their spaces on campus.”

Move-in began last Tuesday, which made the process longer than usual and made it easier to avoid large groups of students at a time.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke (UNCP) was also supposed to start classes Tuesday, but the university pushed the start of the semester back two weeks for most students. University leaders there hope the delay will allow more time for the vaccine rollout and will help slow the holiday surge.

UNCP is also requiring a negative COVID test for most students before the spring semester.

FMU meanwhile hopes its COVID mitigation tactics from the fall- including masks, plexiglass, distancing, among other measures- will keep COVID out.

Junior Taylor McMillan says the negative COVID test requirement makes her feel more comfortable, but she had a hard time getting one on time.

“Everyone needs to know- don’t wait until the last minute,” she said. “Because it’ll be so hard to find one.”

Coker University in Hartsville will also begin its spring semester classes Tuesday. Although it did not allow News13 access to move in, it said returning students moved in Monday and new students moved in Saturday. Many student athletes had already arrived. Coker is not requiring a negative COVID test, but does “encourage testing and advising to remain at home if experiencing any symptoms.”

