Hundreds show support as check is presented to family of airport officer Jackson Winkeler

FLOYD DALE, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds turned out Saturday in support of a fundraiser in memory of fallen Florence Airport officer Jackson Winkeler.

People stopped by the Floyd Dale fire station- where Officer Winkeler had previously worked for five years- to pick up t-shirts purchased in support of the fundraiser.

The shirts were part of a fundraiser done by Southern Harps Boutique, which is owned by Ashley Galloway of Florence.

A check was presented to Officer Winkeler’s family, which totaled $4,650.

Small Town Metal of Aynor was there to present his family with a metal art badge which replicated Winkeler’s during his time as a public safety officer.

Floyd Dale Fire Chief Ray Mccormick says ‘the outpouring of community support was amazing.’

