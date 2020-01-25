FLOYD DALE, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds turned out Saturday in support of a fundraiser in memory of fallen Florence Airport officer Jackson Winkeler.
People stopped by the Floyd Dale fire station- where Officer Winkeler had previously worked for five years- to pick up t-shirts purchased in support of the fundraiser.
The shirts were part of a fundraiser done by Southern Harps Boutique, which is owned by Ashley Galloway of Florence.
A check was presented to Officer Winkeler’s family, which totaled $4,650.
Small Town Metal of Aynor was there to present his family with a metal art badge which replicated Winkeler’s during his time as a public safety officer.
Floyd Dale Fire Chief Ray Mccormick says ‘the outpouring of community support was amazing.’
- Hundreds show support as check is presented to family of airport officer Jackson Winkeler
- Classes canceled at Duke University’s Kunshan campus in China due to coronavirus
- 5-year-old accidentally shot by teen relative in North Carolina, police say
- Emmitt Smith goes 1-on-1 with Walter Payton’s son to discuss first Super Bowl, all-time rushing record
- 49ers’ Super Bowl run has similarities to 1981 title team