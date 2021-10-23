Hundreds turn out for 5K in honor of fallen Florence County deputy

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of people came out Saturday to honor a fallen deputy and raise money for children who were sexually abused during a 5K hosted by the Farrah Turner Foundation.

Turner was killed during a shootout in 2018.

“We planned this last year, but COVID kind of knocked us out so I’m excited about today,” Katie Godwin said. “It’s really going to happen and we’ve got over two hundred runners registered.”

Godwin started the Farrah Turner Foundation in honor of her daughter. She said proceeds from the race will be used to help the foundation in its goal of protecting and serving children who are victims of sexual abuse and assault.

“Farrah was an investigator for child crime, so she was just passionate about kids being hurt,” Godwin said. “I just want to be able to let kids know that if this happens to you, it’s not your fault.”

She estimated the 5K raised about $10,000.

“So much love and support from the community as a whole,” Godwin said. “I even had some virtual runners from Raleigh, from Florida, all over.”

She said her work with the foundation is part of keeping her daughter’s legacy alive.

“It feels amazing,” Godwin said. “All my board members are fairly new at this and I’m new so we’re learning as we’re going. I don’t want it to be my foundation, I want it to be a community foundation.”