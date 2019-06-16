Hundreds volunteer for Nichols flood prevention project

Nearly 300 volunteers worked in Nichols, clearing the ditches and canals to help prevent another flood in the town

NICHOLS, SC (WBTW) – Nearly 300 volunteers gathered in Nichols on Saturday to clear ditches and canals in hopes of preventing another flood.

The project was organized by the South Carolina Floodwater Commission, which Governor Henry McMaster founded shortly after Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas in 2018.

“I watched the people struggle and I realized we’re delivering relief, we’re just not delivering it fast enough,” 7th Congressional District Representative Tom Rice said.

According to Rice, all eight of his districts in South Carolina were declared disaster zones as a result of Hurricane Florence. He says the state is now taking a preventative approach to disaster relief.

“As opposed to what we’ve done in the past which has been reactive, they’re looking to put in measures that are proactive so that we’re ready before the next storm hits,” Rice said.

On Saturday, members from the Army National Guard, South Carolina Department of Transportation, and the community worked on the project.

Governor Henry McMaster also joined in on the efforts.

“It’s the people of South Carolina, when we get together and understand what we need to do, we go out and do it,” Governor McMaster said.

By the end of the day, volunteers cleared 25,000 ft. of roadway drainage and 1.5 miles of main flood canal in Nichols.

The Governor said the day would go down in history and help set an example for other states.

“Put all of that together with the kind of talent, the kind of drive, the kind of know-how, the kind of expertise, and understanding that we have in South Carolina, you end up with a team like what you see here,” Governor McMaster said.