DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Troopers are investigating a crash on I-95 southbound at Mile Marker 193 involving a commercial vehicle, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

The roadway is back open, however drivers should expect delays. There is no word on any injuries. Drivers can use alternate route US 301 instead while troopers investigate.

Update : Dillon County I 95 MM 193 south is open but expect delays . #schp pic.twitter.com/UBqq85MgdR — Trooper Brian SCHP (@SCHP_Troop5) July 10, 2020

No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.