UPDATE: I-95 northbound now open in Florence Co. after crash involving hazardous materials

UPDATE: 6:45 a.m. September 11:

The northbound side of I-95 in Florence County near mile marker 156 is now open, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Sonny Collins. The southbound side of I-95 in the area is still closed.

**UPDATE**

Florence County: northbound I-95 is now open at 156mm. The southbound side is still closed. — Trooper Sonny SCHP (@SCHP_Troop5) September 11, 2019

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Highway 95 has been shut down Tuesday evening in both directions due to a crash involving a commercial vehicle carrying hazardous materials.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash is on Highway 95 near mile marker 156 in Florence County. The crash involved a commercial vehicle carrying hazardous materials. Detours have been set up around the accident as Troopers and first responders clean up the crash site.

According to the Florence County Emergency Management Division, there is a “minimal exposure risk due to inhalation unless you are within a 75-foot radius of the accident scene.” South Carolina DHEC in on the scene evaluating the environmental threat.

Sources on the scene tell us that the Highway will be closed for at least eight hours and that the hazardous materials include an acid spill. There is no threat to the public due to the spill.

Sardis Timmonsville Fire Department, SCDOT, SCHP, Timmonsville Rescue Squad, Florence County E-911, Florence County EMD, Florence County ERT, and West Florence Fire Department are assisting.

Florence County Emergency Management is asking people in the area to be patient and follow the directions of emergency response workers.

