‘I can’t put it into words’: Mullins Police remove 15 dogs from home

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — Mullins Police removed 15 dogs from a home after they were found in “extremely poor living conditions,” according to police.

Police said they responded to an animal call Tuesday on Legion Street in Mullins. The male resident gave permission for the home to be searched after dogs were believed to be in unfit living conditions, according to the police report.

Officers observed “liquefied feces and urine covering the floors of the foyer, kitchen, and living room,” according to the police report.

Police said the fecal matter was up to two inches deep and splattered up to three feet high on the walls. Police also said the home had no electricity and was pitch black even during daylight.

“I can’t put it into words,” Mullins Police Capt. Phil Mostowski said.

Marion County Animal Shelter took custody of the animals to get them medically checked, Mostowski said. The male resident signed the animals over to the county so the animals will be put up for adoption later, if healthy.

The male resident was taken to Marion Medical Center for a mental evaluation and released, according to the police report. He will be given an “alternative living arrangement” as the home is “unfit for human residence.”

Police also removed three firearms from the home. An investigation into whether criminal charges will be filed is ongoing.