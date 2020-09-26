In the Pee Dee, high school football ‘is huge not only for the community, but our kids’

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — The South Carolina High School League football season kicks off Friday, sparking excitement across the Pee Dee.

“It’s going to be a big game,” Wilson High School Athletic Director Derrick McQueen said Friday morning. “We’re expecting big things to happen.”

Wilson and West Florence were set to face off at Memorial Stadium Friday, but the game got postponed to Saturday due to the weather.

Fans though can expect some changes when attending a game there this fall.

“This place I think has a capacity of 10,000,” West Florence AD Greg Johnson said. “Tonight we’re allowing 3,500. Now that includes cheerleaders. That include bands. So that number has a significant number subtracted from it.”

In addition to the limited capacity, Florence One Schools is implementing social distancing in the stands, requiring masks, limiting movement to only going one way in certain spots in the stands, among other precautions.

“We’re hoping… we can safely get this thing in so those kids get the opportunity to display their talents,” McQueen said.

The planning that went into getting athletics up and running again was extensive.

“There’s a lot of buzz both in the community and in the school,” Johnson said. “I think there’s a little apprehension obviously too and the challenges here are all logistical. The first game of the year is always challenging. It’s made especially that way because of COVID restrictions.”

McQueen added that getting these games going again will be a big positive for the community.

“For our seniors during the springtime, it was very dark for them and for the community,” he said. “And so to now be in a place where we can bring sports back to our community, is huge not only for the community, but our kids.”

Another Florence County school district was gearing up Friday to host its first game of the season.

AD and head football coach at Hannah-Pamplico High Jamie Johnson said players and fans were ready to ‘rally together for a common goal and that’s hopefully to beat our rival from across the river tonight.’

For players, it was a chance to show off months’ of hard work.

“Privilege to even be able to play,” QB Zander Poston said. “Because there’s been so much stuff that’s been stopped. I’m just happy to be back.”

Latest Headlines