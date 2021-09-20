Incarcerated person dies after medical issue at Darlington County detention center

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person who had been incarcerated at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center died Sunday night, according to Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee.

The detained person, whose identity has not yet been released, was having a medical issue and was taken to a hospital, according to Hardee. Foul play is not suspected. The coroner is investigating the death and an autopsy is scheduled.

Following protocol, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will be assisting with the investigation.