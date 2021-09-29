Incident involving several students prompts ‘modified lockdown’ at Marlboro County High School

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County High School has been placed on a “modified lockdown” for the remainder of the school day because of an incident involving several students at the school, the district said in a Facebook post.

According to the post, the incident happened during the second block of classes on Wednesday. The district said the lockdown was put in place to “minimize any disruptions” for the remainder of the day.

The district also said “the situation has been handled and instruction will continue.”

News13 has reached to school officials and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office to try to get more information but has not received any responses.

Count on News13 for updates.