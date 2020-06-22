Injuries reported after dump truck overturns in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported after a dump truck overturned on Arcadia Road near SC34 Monday afternoon.
According to troopers, the crash happened around 2:00 p.m. and there were injuries reported. It’s not clear how many people were injured.
The scene is expected to be clear shortly, troopers said.
