Injuries reported after dump truck overturns in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported after a dump truck overturned on Arcadia Road near SC34 Monday afternoon.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 2:00 p.m. and there were injuries reported. It’s not clear how many people were injured.

The scene is expected to be clear shortly, troopers said.

