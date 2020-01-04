Inmate dies after being taken to ER: Darlington County Sheriff’s Office

DARLINGTON, SC – (WBTW) – A male inmate in Darlington died Saturday after a cardiac event, according to authorities.

The inmate was taken from the W. Glenn Detention Center to an area hospital by Darlington County EMS early Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from Lieutenant Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate died at the emergency room and ‘was known to suffer from atrial fibrillation,’ the release said. The inmate was a federal prisoner.

News13 reported Friday a female inmate died at the hospital following a medical episode at the Darlington County jail.