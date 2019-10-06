Inmate dies in Florence County Detention Center; SLED investigating

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – An inmate at Florence County Detention Center died Sunday, authorities say.
The inmate was found dead in his cell around 4:20 p.m. Sunday, a press release says.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.
That is all the information being released at this time.
