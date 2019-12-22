Inmate escapes from Florence County Detention Center; some asked to shelter in place

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – An inmate has escaped from the Florence County Detention Center and authorities are asking people in the search area to shelter in place.

The inmate got out around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release from Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryce Wayne Altman, 21, of Johnsonville is the inmate who escaped, deputies say. He is 5’11” and weighs 170 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

His charges are listed on the FCSO booking site as:

BREACH/ BREACH OF TRUST WITH FRAUDULENT INTENT, VALUE $2,000 OR LESS

Malicious / Malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury value less than $2,000 or less (Enhancement per 16-1-57)

BURGLARY / BURGLARY (VIOLENT) (AFTER 06/20/85) – SECOND DEGREE

FINANTC / FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD VALUE $500 OR LESS IN SIX MONTH PERIOD

Deputies are searching an area near Friendfield Road from U.S. Highway 52 to Francis Marion Road and along Lynch’s River.

Anyone in that area is asked to lock all windows and doors and shelter in place until further notice, deputies say.

Altman was booked Friday at 6 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.

