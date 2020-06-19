Inmate found dead in Dillon Co. Detention Center was a 29-year-old woman

DILLON CO, SC (WBTW) – The coroner has identified the inmate who died at the Dillon County Detention Center earlier this month as a 29-year-old woman.

Crystal Lee, of Dillon County, was found dead on June 11, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

Lee’s death is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (Sled), Dillon County Coroner’s Office and Dillon Police Department.

The coroner’s office has ordered an autopsy. No other information is available for release at this time.

