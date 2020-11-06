Investigation underway after body found in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Dillon County this week, according to Tommy Crosby with SLED.
Crosby didn’t say when or where the body was found, despite being asked by News13.
No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
