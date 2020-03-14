Investigation underway after man is shot in Dillon County: Sheriff’s office

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Deputies in Dillon County responded to a shooting early Saturday morning, according to law enforcement.

Deputies were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. to Joe Drive in the Riverdale Community, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s where authorities say they found a man who had been shot, who was taken by EMS to McLeod Medical Center before being taken to another medical facility.

The shooting is still under investigation. Count on News13 for updates a this story develops.

Latest Headlines