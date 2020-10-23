Investigator Farrah Turner remembered two years later

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Thursday marks two years since the death of Florence County Investigator Farrah Turner.

“It is a very emotional day for us,” Farrah’s aunt Linda Weaver said. “Very difficult for us.”

FCSO Inv. Farrah Turner died Oct. 22, 2018 after being wounded in the Vintage Place ambush earlier in the month. FPD Sergeant Terrence Carraway also lost his life from the shooting.

Turner’s family and friends Thursday gathered at her park at FMU and later at her grave site at Florence Memorial Gardens. Between tears and prayer, they honored her legacy.

“She was genuine in everything she did,” her friend AJ Hammonds said. “And she’s definitely missed at this time and her memory will live on.”

She’s remembered fondly for so much– including her passion for her work, love for Florence and her bright smile.

“This community loves her, she loves this community,” Weaver said. “She chose Florence as her home after she graduated from FMU. This, she decided would be her home. And she loved this community. And this community loves her. And they support her.”

Weaver said Turner followed her passion in her work.

“When we found out she would be investigating crimes against children you know like abuse against children, we were especially nervous about that,” Weaver said. “But it seems like it was just her calling.”

Her love for children echoes at Florence County School District Four, where she served as a school resource officer.

“The kids loved her,” Regina Jones said, who works the attendance department at Timmonsville high. “The kids didn’t play with her. they knew when Farrah was at work, Farrah meant business.”

Turner didn’t only have an impact on the students. Jones remembers how they would “just talk about life.”

“And I gained so much respect for her. And the day we lost her was just a sad, sad day,” Jones said.

“She was a giver. She had just a wonderful heart. She had a heart for people,” Weaver said.

The Farrah Turner Foundation opted this year to have a virtual candlelight vigil due to COVID. Community members are encouraged to take a photo with a candle or flashlight and post online with #rememberingfarrah2020. On the foundation’s website, you’ll find a special tribute video for Turner.

