UPDATE: Florence County man previously reported missing found

UPDATE: Deputies say a Florence County man who was previously reported missing has been found.

Major Michael Nunn, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, said Ellis Lanneau Williamson, 39, was “located in sound condition” around 1:15 a.m Wednesday.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A man has been reported missing in Florence County.

Ellis Lanneau Williamson, 39, of the 5600 block of Backwoods Drive, was last seen at his home around 9:30 p.m. on October 15, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Williamson is described as a white male who is about 6 feet tall and about 230 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He may have a tattoo on his back, and was last seen wearing red shorts, white shoes and a shirt of an unknown description.

Family members say Williamson suffers from schizophrenia and may be headed toward Darlington on foot.

