DARLINGTON CO., SC (WBTW) – Former chief deputy of the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office was elected sheriff by a simple majority on Tuesday.

He will replace Sheriff Tony Chavis, who lost the democratic primary to Hudson in June.

Hudson won by 49 percent of the vote on Tuesday against Republican candidate Michael August, who had 45 percent of the vote.

Hudson was formerly chief of police for Hartsville and a correctional officer in Darlington County.