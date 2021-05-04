Job fair at The Continuum in Lake City to highlight 43 companies, 800 positions

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – Job-seekers will have an opportunity to check out more than 800 full- and part-time positions Thursday at a job fair at The Continuum in Lake City, S.C.

The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to noon, is also being sponsored by SC Works Pee Dee. It will feature 43 employers from the Pee Dee area and highlight jobs such as forklift operators; area managers; electricians; welders; production and machine operators; teachers; bus drivers; and a variety of healthcare positions.

Job-seekers are asked to dress professionally and bring a resume. Masks are also required. More information is available by calling 843-374-4200 or going online to SC Works.

The Continuum, located at 208 West Main Street in Lake City, S.C., is a regional center for education and training in innovative and technical skills and workforce development.