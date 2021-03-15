Johnsonville man arrested on 9 charges after deputies said he shot at vehicle, had drugs

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 45-year-old Johnsonville man was arrested on Friday by deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office after it said he shot at a vehicle.

Rico Anthony Linen has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, trafficking in heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substances, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and failure to stop for a blue light.

Shots were fired into a vehicle on March 9 at Mill Branch Road near Johnsonville, according to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

A victim told authorities that Linen made several threats while they were at a store on Lake City Highway, according to deputies. When the victim left, Linen followed and shot at the victim’s vehicle once.

Neither the victim or their passenger were hurt.

Linen was arrested after a Johnsonville Police Officer tried to stop his vehicle. He did not stop, led police on a chase and then attempted to get away on foot. He was found with an undisclosed amount of heroin, meth, cocaine, marijuana, Alprazolam and a gun.

He remained at the Florence County Detention Center without bond, as of Tuesday afternoon.