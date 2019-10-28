Juveniles believed to be removing, knocking down campaign signs in McColl, police say

MCCOLL, SC (WBTW) – Police say juveniles are believed to be removing and knocking down campaign signs in McColl.

“It has been brought to our attention that several candidates in the upcoming municipal election in McColl are having issues with their Campaign signs being removed or knocked down,” McColl police said in a Facebook post. “It appears to be juveniles performing these acts.”

McColl police say they’re investigating the incidents to find those responsible, but there is a specific state-mandated process for handling juveniles.

