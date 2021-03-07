Lake City announces new permanent police chief

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Lake City has announced their new permanent police chief, Joseph F. Cooper, after lengthy interview process.

According to a Facebook post from The City of Lake City, Cooper participated in an extensive interview process that began in December 2020 that included an interview panel of Lake City’s Executive Management Team.

The team found Cooper ‘knowledgeable, prepared and highly motivated’ to serve the law enforcement needs of the community.

Since 2016, Cooper has served as an investigator, training officer and gang intervention coordinator with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, according to the post.

Cooper is a native of Lake City and previously served as the chief of the Lake City Police Department from 2014-2016.