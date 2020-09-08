Lake City community mourns loss of Khalil Fulton

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) — Many in the Lake City community are mourning the sudden and tragic loss of a native to the city.

Authorities say Khalil Fulton, 18, died last week after apparently drowning at a Kansas lake, not far from where he was going to school at Independence Community College

He earned a scholarship to go for his football skills. He graduated from Lake City high earlier this year.

His former teammates back in Lake City are devastated by the news.

“I wouldn’t even consider him a friend. More like a brother type. Just the energy he would bring around. He’d just make you happy on the worst day ever,” current Lake City junior Jordan Hemingway said.

Many of his teammates noted their friend’s standout qualities on the field. He was involved in other sports, like wrestling, but football was his passion. That’s why he was so happy to go to Independence to play.

“He was excited,” Head Wrestling and Assistant Football Coach Kevin Graham said. “He knew that he was going to go to the next level. That’s what he said it was his journey to the NFL. That was his plan. And I think if he had the time, he would’ve made it.”

His teammates say Khalil motivated them to do their best, and there will never be another like him.

“Many people don’t go to college after school around here.” junior Cleadieais Alston said. “So for him to do that and make it seem like he did a very big thing, which he did- that tells me if he could do it I could do it.”

Khalil’s family is working on services Saturday. Count on News13 for more coverage.

