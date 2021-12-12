Lake City council to vote on weapons restrictions

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City could join a growing list of South Carolina municipalities that have enacted weapons bans at government-sanctioned events.

The second and final reading of an ordinance “seeking the approval to prohibit concealed and or open carry of firearms at all permitted events to take place in the corporate limits, as well as any and all Lake City sponsored events” is on the agenda for Tuesday evening’s city council meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 pm. at the judicial center located at 202 Kelly St.

The city of Conway approved a similar ordinance on Dec. 6., while the city of Florence did so in November.