Family getting help after Lake City crews battle house fire Friday morning

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Firefighters in Lake City were on the scene of a house fire Friday morning and now a family of five is getting help.

Lake City fire responded to a house fire on Randolph Street around 8 a.m. Friday, according to Chief Randy Driggers.

The fire started in the kitchen, Chief Driggers said, and was contained to that area of the home.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

The American Red Cross is helping the family with food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, a press release from the organization said.