The National Retail Federation said interest in celebrating Halloween is actually nearing “pre-pandemic levels.” (Getty Images)

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Lake City is “strongly recommending” trick-or-treating be observed on Saturday instead of Sunday, which is the actual date for Halloween.

In a news release, the office of the city’s interim administrator, William Hall, encouraged people to trick-or-treat until 8 p.m. on Saturday instead of on Halloween night.