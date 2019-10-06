Lake City family getting help after fire damages home

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – A family in the Pee Dee is getting help after a fire damaged their home.

The American Red Cross says the fire broke out at a home on Wallace Street in Lake City.

The Lake City Fire Department was the agency to respond.

The family of four is now getting help from the Red Cross, which sent volunteers to assists with food, clothing and other essentials.

No word on what started the fire.