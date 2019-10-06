Lake City family getting help after fire damages home

Pee Dee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – A family in the Pee Dee is getting help after a fire damaged their home.

The American Red Cross says the fire broke out at a home on Wallace Street in Lake City.

The Lake City Fire Department was the agency to respond.

The family of four is now getting help from the Red Cross, which sent volunteers to assists with food, clothing and other essentials.

No word on what started the fire.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: