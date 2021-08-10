Lake City High School teacher named Florence School District 3 Teacher of the Year

Florence School District 3 Teacher of the Year Ashley Stark (center) stands with runner-ups Melva Brown (left) and Gariel Pierce (right). (Source: Florence School District 3)

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City High School teacher has been named the Florence School District 3’s Teacher of the Year.

Ashley Stark, who teaches health and freshman focus classes, along with college skills 101, received the award during the district’s opening ceremony on Monday. She has taught at the school for 14 years.

The two other finalists for the award were Melva Brown, who teaches English at Panther Academy, and Gariel Pierce, a fourth grade teacher at Main Street Elementary School.

Leon Whack, the lead custodian at Lake City High School, was named the Classified Employee of the Year, along with the Custodian of the Year. Whack has worked for the district since 1999 and was appointed as the high school’s lead custodian in 2003.

Other employees who received recognitions were: