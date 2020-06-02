Lake City leaders invite men to ‘Barber Shop Talk’ to discuss policing and African-American perspectives

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Leaders in Lake City are inviting men to a “Barber Shop Talk” to discuss moving forward and the perspective of African-American males.

Mayor Anderson and Chief Kip Coker invited the men of Lake City and the young men of the community to discuss “a way forward in our community when it comes to policing and the perspective of African American males,” in a social media post on Tuesday.

Barbershops played a vital role in the cultural and economical development of African American communities, city officials explained in the post. “It was a space where African American men interacted with each other, regardless of age, class, education, occupation, etc.”

The talk will take place on at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Lake City Senior Center, 198 N. Acline Avenue.

There will be social distancing measure, please wear masks.