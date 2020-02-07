Lake City police: Missing man may be in danger due to ‘serious medical conditions’

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Lake City police say a missing man may be in danger due to “serious medical conditions.”

Albert Woodberry, 50, was last seen on Wednesday night and “could be in danger due to serious medical conditions which require medication,” Lake City police said.

Anyone with information of Woodberry’s location is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at 843-374-5411.

