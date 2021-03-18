Lake City receives nearly $2M grant to help establish new hospital

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City received a $1.99 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce to help establish a new hospital, according to a press release.

The grant money will go towards water and sewer infrastructure improvements to help serve the new hospital, according to the Department of Commerce. The grant will be matched by a nearly $500,000 local investment.

“President Biden is committed to ensuring that American citizens have access to quality health care and that our communities are positioned to not only recover from this pandemic but build back stronger,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said.

The CARES Act provided the Economic Development Administration (EDA) with $1.5 billion for ecomonic assistance to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.