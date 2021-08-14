Lake City students get guidance from celebrity chef during summer culinary arts event

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Lake City students spent some time on Friday cooking up a storm under the watchful eye of a former winner of the “Hell’s Kitchen” television show.

Florence School District 3’s culinary arts summer orientation program, concluded Friday at Lake City High School, with La Tasha McCutchen watching virtually. McCutchen won the Season 13 competition on the show featuring noted British chef Gordon Ramsay.

Friday’s final day of the weeklong event, which was guided by Coco Floyd, Lake City High School’s culinary arts instructor, featured a cook-off between two teams.

“To say that she went on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ with one of the top chefs, Gordon Ramsay, and for her to be able to teach us how to cook is an amazing opportunity for us,” said Jada Robinson, an eighth-grader in the class.

The event was a collaborative effort between the school district’s Office of Exceptional Children and the Department of Career and Technical Education. Officials said programs such as this one help ensure students are college or career-ready.





