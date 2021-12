LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 49-year-old woman has been identified as the person who died in a house in Lake City.

Lawanda Bostic died in the fire in the 300 block of S. Morris Street, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Bostic lived at the residence, von Lutcken said.

No other information was immediately available. The fire remains under investigation.

