LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The 10th annual ArtFields Festival, featuring the work of artists from across the Southeast, wrapped up Saturday in Lake City.

“Everybody is just a little bit more excited than usual because we are celebrating such a milestone event,” Jamison Mady Kerr, director of the Lake City ArtFields Collective, said.

In addition to celebrating a decade of the festival, ArtFields marked another achievement this year.

“We will be giving away our millionth dollar this year to artists from the Southeast,” Kerr said.

Kerr said southern artists are often overlooked, and she’s glad to give them a platform to share their work.

“You don’t have to be in a big city to be seen and heard,” she said. “You can be seen and heard in a small town like Lake City and reach thousands of people.”

She said this was ArtFields’ biggest year yet, and Downtown Lake City was bustling all week as people checked out art, performances and what local businesses have to offer.

“I’m just so happy to be here, what a great event for Florence County,” Victor Webster, who attended the festival, said. “Artwork, food, beverages, everything. It’s a great time to be in Lake City, South Carolina.”

Webster said he comes to the festival every year.

Kerr said that’s the case for many of those who attend the event, which has a major economic impact.

“ArtFields is better than Christmas for our businesses,” she said. “It’s what takes them through the rest of the year.”

Mayor Lovith Anderson was in office 10 years ago when the festival was first held. He said it has been a joy to see it grow, and he is glad out-of-towners are getting a positive look at Lake City.

“To see the kids and other young people come through with smiles on their faces, it makes a big difference because I want us to always be remembered as a friendly community,” Anderson said.

Kerr said planning is already underway for ArtFields 2023. It is scheduled for April 21-29.