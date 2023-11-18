LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – A 14-year-old was taken into custody by Lake City police Friday afternoon for allegedly firing a gun into a residence which led to two schools being placed ‘on hold’, according to the city’s spokesperson Donna Tracy.

Tracy said the guardians of the juvenile turned him in and investigators are in the process of completing official charging documents and petitioning the 12th Judicial Circuit Family Court.

The juvenile will be transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, Tracy said.

Dr. Ronald E. McNair Junior High and J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet schools were placed on hold at the request of police as they searched for the suspect who police said was in the “general areas of both schools.”

