LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old faces attempted murder charges and another juvenile is wanted in separate Lake City shootings, according to arrest documents obtained by News13.

Jordan Singletary was arrested on Friday and faces three counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of criminal conspiracy, warrants show. The shootings happened on July 7 and Sept. 24.

Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Palm Circle on July 7, a police report shows. Singletary and another juvenile allegedly drove-by and shot someone walking down the street in the abdomen, who told police Singletary was the one who shot them.

In the Sept. 24 shooting, Singletary allegedly shot at someone who was walking back to their residence in the 800 block of Augustine Street, warrants show. He then rode by the victim’s residence and allegedly shot them in the back while they were standing in the doorway.

That shooting was caught on surveillance video, according to the warrants. As of Tuesday evening, online jail records show Singletary remained in the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

No other information about the victims’ injuries were immediately available.

